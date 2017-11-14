Veterans Honored at Monument Dedication Service

The Newton County Veteran’s Memorial Monument Dedication was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. The Master of Ceremonies was Mr. Sam Collins, MAJ, USAF. The Newton High School Band played a medley of armed services songs under the direction of Tim Hunger, director.

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Fortenberry was the guest speaker for the event. She told stories of the Newton County veterans who did not make it back from the war, including her very own father. She emphasized the fact that if it had not been for some of the men and women, we would not enjoy the freedom that we have today. It was a moving and heartfelt speech that told of the bravery our veterans had then and still possess today. As each branch of the military songs were played, individuals within each branch stood.

The Pledge of Allegiance was presented by Bo Siau, E5, USA. David Hines gave a powerful performance of the Star Spangled Banner and special music was provided by the Newton Elementary Choir under Marsha Peppas, director. At the closing of the program, the entire crowd sang God Bless America.