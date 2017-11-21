A Dear Friend’s Life Celebrated

On Saturday, November 18, 2017, family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Marilyn Woods Kent. The service was a beautiful reflection of the impact she made on all those that knew her. Beautiful photographs were seen throughout the church as a reminder of wonderful times gone by. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren honored her in the service by their love and admiration. We here at the News have been so blessed to have her column for many years. Her recipe/historical column has been appreciated by so many of our readers. The reflections of the past bring up fond memories of simpler times for many.

We will certainly miss her but will continue to enjoy her writings for a while. When she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota she left us an archive of her popular articles. Our prayers go out to those closest to her heart. May God bless the Kent family in this time of loss.