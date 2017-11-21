Brenda Smith Announces Her Run for Re-Election
Dear Newton County residents, I Brenda Smith announce that I have filed for re-election for the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 in Newton County. I will be releasing a statement to the public in the next few weeks. Thank you, Brenda Smith.
