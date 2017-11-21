Santa Comes Early to Burkeville ISD

Just in time for Black Friday shopping, Santa sent more than $41,000 to Burkeville ISD employees. Board President, Ronnie Graham, and Vice-President, Charles Summers read a letter from Santa that included checks for every employee from $400 to $1,600, depending on years of service. This is the third year the district has offered this retention incentive to all staff. Well, all but one. Dr. Graham, Superintendent, got his third lump of coal. The Board of Trustees and the Superintendent want to staff to know just how much they appreciate their hard work as they continue to achieve extraordinary academic growth.