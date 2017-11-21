Sweet Revenge for the Eagles

Story by Jon Meek/Photo courtesy Sherry Tracy/edtracy.com

This week’s game is one we’ve all been waiting for – the re-match of Newton vs. Arp. Newton lost to Arp in the last season during the quarterfinals round. The Eagles knew at some point this rematch with the Tigers would come. The Eagles got revenge and then some Thursday night in San Augustine with a 58-0, first round win.

Junior running back Darwin Barlow said, “knowing that they beat us in the fourth round last year and we should have had it. Then coming back out here and getting revenge feels nice. They were a great football team. We just came out here and showed them why we should be number one.” Barlow finished the game with 136 yards on 10 carries and six touchdowns.

Newton has a cumulative score of 290-0 in its last five games. The Eagles won 5-8 with 281 yards rushing and 150 passing. It was a very balanced attack.

Newton will face Rice at Crockett Driskel Stadium on Friday at 3 p.m. in the area round playoff.