On To The Next Level – Regionals Here They Come!

By Jon Meek – Photo courtesy Sherry Tracy/edtracy.com

The Newton Eagles are flying high again this 2017 season! They are now 11-0 and moving on to the Regional game this coming Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Tatum against the West Rusk Raiders. Pictured is Tamauzia Brown catching the ball and scoring against the Rice Bulldogs Friday afternoon.

The Newton Eagles traveled to Crockett for the second time this year to meet up with the Rice Bulldogs in the second round of the playoffs. Rice elected to receive. The Bulldogs tried to move the ball against the Eagles and had some success, but the Newton defense forced a Rice fumble and the Newton offense took over. For good! The Eagles ended up beating Rice 65-11. See more in this week’s NEWS.