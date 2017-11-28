Successful Thanksgiving Food Drive
The Newton County Public Library’s Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive was a success. In just three weeks over 280 pounds of food items were collected! The Newton Food Share wishes to thank Christine Allen, Melba Inman, Stephanie Ducote, and not pictured, Diane Williamson for all their hard work!
