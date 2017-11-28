The Festival of Lights was a Merry Time for All

Newton held their 28th Annual Festival of Lights and it was a tremendous time for all who attended. This year vendors were invited to come and sell their goodies to the crowd. Santa appeared at the end of the parade to wish everyone a Merry Christmas! The City of Newton wants everyone to know three Christmas trains will run this year every Friday and Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. until December 23. Make plans to come out and ride through the park to enjoy all the lights.