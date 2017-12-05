Duckworth Running for Re-Election

I, Sandra “Kay Kay” Duckworth, am announcing my candidacy for re-election as County Clerk in the upcoming March 6, 2018 Primary Election.

I started working in the Clerk’s office in May 0f 1997 as a Deputy Clerk, primarily as the Criminal Clerk. In 2006, I was promoted to Chief Deputy Clerk and remained as such until I was appointed County Clerk by the Commissioners’ Court in September of 2012. The voters of Newton County graciously elected me to serve a four-year term in 2013, which will end December 31, 2018.

I have remained a dedicated, loyal employee to the County Clerk’s Office and the citizens of the county for the past 20 years.

