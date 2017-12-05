Eagles Advance To Quarterfinals

Story by Jon Meek – Photo credit Sherry Tracy/edtracy.com

And … it’s in! Yes it is a touchdown! Quarterback Josh Foster juked around Tyree Wilson, who is a star player for the West Rusk Raiders, and took off toward the end zone. It looked as if he didn’t make it but with his extra effort and some help from his teammates, he pushed in making the score 21-7 with just 2:45 left in the 3rd quarter.

Newton will play the Waskom Wildcats in Lufkin on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. We will be the visitors.

Come out and show your purple pride!