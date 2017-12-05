Newton County Resident Missing

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Newton Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

A Thursday afternoon press release from Sheriff Billy Rowles said that 56-year-old Randy Lynn Holmes was last seen by family members on the 10th of November.

Rowles said Holmes is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, he stands 5’09” and he weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information about Mr. Holmes, you’re asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636, or contact any law enforcement agency. You do not have to give your name.