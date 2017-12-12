Newton 4-H Horse Club Riding High

By Holly Hopson

Three teams from Newton County 4-H Horse Club participated December 9th in the Montgomery County Horse Judging Contest at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe. They judged three halter classes and five performance classes, Trail, Reining, Hunter Under Saddle, Hunt Seat Equitation and Western Pleasure. All of our teams placed and we had a few receive individual awards, as well.

The teams placed as follows: Junior Team 1 – Allyson Behan, Emma Armstrong and Levi Hopson; Team 1 Awards – 6th in Halter, 6th in Performance, and 6th Overall Junior Team; Team 2 – Abbigayle Allen, Luke Hopson, Riley Jones and Sophia Armstrong; Team 2 Awards – 2nd in Halter, 4th Performance, 4th Overall; Junior Team Individual Awards from Team 2 – Luke Hopson, 2nd in Halter, 6th Overall, Junior Sophia Armstrong, 10th Overall; Junior Intermediate Team – Luke Herrington, Josie Sumrall, Calvin Gooch and Whitney Gooch; Team Awards – 1st Halter, 5th Performance, 3rd Overall Intermediate; Team Individual Awards from Intermediate Team – Luke Herrington, 1st Halter, 5th Overall Intermediate, Josie Sumrall, 9th Performance, 8th Overall Intermediate.

Our next judging contest is March 7th at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This club is open to any Newton County 4-H members 3rd-12th grade.