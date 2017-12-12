Newton Advances to State Semi-Final

Photo by Sherry Tracy/edtracy.com

LET ME GO! Darwin Barlow determined to get those Eagles to the State Game in Arlington, Texas on December 21st. The Newton Eagles team has more determination than ever! With an amazing defensive and offensive line, some incredible running backs and a strong passing quarterback, they are a total package for sure. Join the tide that won’t be denied. Make plans now to attend the next game.

Story by Jon Meek

The Newton Eagles took on the Waskom Wildcats on a frigid Friday night in Lufkin. The Eagles didn’t let the cold snap stop them from warming up the turf. Newton received the kickoff and quickly went to work. On the first play of the game Darwin Barlow took a hand off right up the middle and caught a great block by Caiden Walker and Avante Burnham. Barlow raced 67 yards for Newton touchdown in only 11 seconds. Waskom couldn’t get anything going on offense. With 8:55 left in the 1st quarter, the Eagles scored again when Josh Foster bootlegged to his left nad passed 39 yards to Noah Williams in the corner of the end zone. Score 14-0.

Newton ended up winning the game 45-6.

Newton will be playing Boling at Texan Drive Stadium in Porter on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.