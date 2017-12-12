NHS FBLA Helps Raise Awareness for Some VERY Precious Little Ones

The Newton High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) celebrated National Prematurity Awareness Day on November 17, a day for raising awareness of premature birth. It is thought that around 15 million babies are born early every year around the world. While many go on to lead healthy lives, some of those can suffer devastating consequences as a result.

Prematurity Awareness Day is a day to raise awareness of premature birth including learning why premature births happen, as well as working towards better treatments to help those affected.

Pictured front row: Whitney Gipson, Mekenzy Hall, Hunter Amburn, Brock Kenebrew and Brayden Robbins. Back row: Faith Worlds, Christina McMahon, Sunsony Khan, Daisy Flowers and Chelsea Cahill. Not pictured: Skylar Pollock, Colton Hamon, Christian Jarrell, Kirstyn Henderson, Sidney Field, Abraysha Robbins and Jourdan Fields.