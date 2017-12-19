Judge Price Runs for Re-Election in 2018

It is an honor to serve the citizens of Newton County and especially to represent them throughout Texas. Therefore, I am announcing for re-election as your County Judge. This is a very busy and complex job. But I love what I do and love Newton County.

When I first announced my candidacy in 2016 for the unexpired term of Judge Ronnie Boyett, I stated I was an advocate for citizen safety, fiscal responsibility, keeping taxes as low as possible while still providing essential county services, improving roads and infrastructures, redevelopment of the Newton correctional center, and seeking economic development opportunities for Newton County.

Keeping our citizens safe is our number one priority. I have supported and will continue to support the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in recruiting an adequate number of deputies to effectively protect our county.

Moving ahead in government can be slow and tedious. But with teamwork and diligence we will begin seeing bigger and more results in 2018 and 2019. That is my commitment to the people of Newton County.

