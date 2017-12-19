Murder Suspect in Custody

Bo Wood, Jr. was arrested Monday, December 11, 2017 as a suspect in the murder of Keandre Markell Jones alias “T.T.” Jones. Jones was a 22 year old male from Bon Wier, Texas. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles Jones’ body was found off of Highway 190 in the Bon Wier area. He said the process has taken 10 months due to DNA testing to confirm the victim’s identity. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the possibility of additional suspects in the murder. Pictured are Deputies Barry Laird, Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall and Deputy Chris Kite as they escort Bo Wood, Jr. into the Newton County Jail.