The Gift of Life this Beautiful Season

Hometown friend and neighbor Ken Smith has a lot to celebrate this Christmas. On November 29, 2017, he was given the gift of a kidney from his sister Malinda Ortolon. There’s has been quite a journey over the past year and a half and for Ken, throughout the duration of his life. Twenty-five years ago he had a liver transplant at Texas Children’s Hospital.

In April 2016 Malinda decided she would try to become Ken’s kidney donor. She said she had a strong feeling that they would be a match and they were a perfect match. As she started moving toward the goal she decided to become as healthy as she possibly could be and that is exactly what she did. She said there were many setbacks along the way with Ken battling for his life throughout the past year, but they made it to the day they had been praying for. On November 29th he received his kidney and they are both recovering remarkably.

Ken, Malinda and their families are so thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support and love throughout this time. They have been overwhelmed by the support of the community, yet even in their time of need they are giving back.

Shown is Malinda’s son, Jeffery Ortolon, Ken Smith and Malinda Ortolon with a precious little one at Nora’s Home. Nora’s Home is a home designed for those patients that are waiting to have a transplant or post transplant. They decided to bless two families from Nora’s Home with gifts this Christmas. Malinda shared how their hearts are so full of gratitude they couldn’t help but share with others out of that overflow. We wish them all the best for the new year. They truly are an example of laying down one’s life for a friend. John 15:13.