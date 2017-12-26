‘Lil Pirates Take 1st for the 2nd Year Running

For the second year in a row, Deweyville Elementary took home first place at the University Interscholastic League Academic Meet hosted by West Hardin ISD. The little pirates placed in almost every event with exceptional performances in Music Memory, Art Smart, Social Studies, Spelling, Maps, Graphs and Charts and Listening Skills. This victory comes in spite of being displaced following the devastating flooding endured by Deweyville twice in the span of 22 months. From portable buildings in the parking lot of their high school, the staff of Deweyville Elementary led and coached their students five days a week for three months. Their victory is a testament to their resiliency and their unwavering commitment to excellence.