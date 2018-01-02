Accidental Shooting in Newton County

Some friends that were handling a gun a couple of days before Christmas experienced an accidental shooting. On December 23, 2017 at 8:25 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call for an accidental shooting on County Road 3003 in Newton County. Deputies Bluitt, Martin, Laird and Jackson were dispatched to the scene. 19 year old, Nicholas McCullough was accidentally shot in the leg while he and some friends were looking at a 122 gauge shotgun. He was flown by helicopter to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas for treatment. He is expected to have several surgeries to repair his leg. He is currently still in St. Elizabeth undergoing treatment.