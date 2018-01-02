Purple is Reigning in Newton Again

On December 21st, the Newton Eagles beat the Gunter Tigers 40-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Tigers just didn’t have enough fight to beat the Eagles.

Saturday, January 6th a celebration to honor the local champions will be held beginning with a parade at 2 p.m. on the Newton County Courthouse Square. A meet and greet will follow at the Howard Civic Center with the football team, band, cheerleaders, and the flag and tunnel crew all available to visit and share in their victory after a long, but exciting season. Please come join the celebration and congratulate your Newton Eagles!