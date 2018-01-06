A Champions Celebration

The Newton Eagles couldn’t have ordered a prettier day for a parade and Championship Celebration. Many hometown folks lined the streets and then gathered at the Howard Civic Center to show their support for the State Champs our Newton Eagles. Each facet of the football program was saluted for their part in the season. Coach W.T. Johnston spoke and presented Corbin Foster with another award from a college in Arkansas. (We will give you more details as it becomes available) It seemed as if the entire town came out to share in the joy of the state win on December 21st at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Congratulations to each and every person that played a part in the winning season.