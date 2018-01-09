Eagle Fans are THE BEST

It seemed as if the entire town came out to share in the joy of the Newton Eagles state win on December 21st at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Newton Eagles couldn’t have asked for a prettier day for the parade and State Championship celebration.. This past Saturday, January 6th, hundreds of hometown Eagle fans lined the streets and then gathered at the Howard Civic Center to show their support for the State Champs.

The event was sponsored by the Athletic Booster Club at NHS. Club President, Bobby Bean wanted the athletes to feel honored and loved and boy, did they! Mr. Bean took the time to salute each facet of the football program for their part in the season. Coach W.T. Johnston shared how wonderful the win was for the team and he presented Corbin Foster with the Burlsworth Character Award from the University of Arkansas. Coach Johnston beamed with joy at the tremendous outpouring of love and support from the community on Saturday.

Congratulations to each and every person that played a part in the winning season and special thanks to all that gave and helped make the day so memorable for the entire community.