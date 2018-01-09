No Injuries in Rollover
A semi truck rolled over on FM 363 and FM 2626 on January 3, 2018. Bon Wier Fire Department responded and was assisted by Newton Volunteer Fire Department as well. There were no injuries in the wreck. The investigation is ongoing.
