Stolen Guns Recovered

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information that someone was selling what may have been stolen guns. Deputies located the transaction taking place. The guns that were recovered were not listed as stolen at that time and the people involved were unaware that they were stolen. Four weapons were seized until the owners could be located.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office advised the NCSO that a burglary had occurred earlier that day and that 14 guns were stolen. The guns were identified by the owner among those recovered. Arrests were made Friday and two suspects were taken to the Newton County Jail. After a joint investigation Newton and Jasper had 11 stolen weapons recovered, two weapons were out of Jefferson County. More arrests are expected. Sheriff Billy Rowles salutes Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall, Deputy Hopson and Corporal Laird for their fine work in the investigation.