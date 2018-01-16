Fundraiser for Little League Saturday January 20

Little League sign-ups are underway as we speak. Spring time is right around the corner and that will start a new season of little league baseball in Newton County.

Little league is all about moms and dads that volunteer their time and care to teach children about the game of baseball and so much more. Kids learn important lessons on working with a team and the determination to stick with it even when it doesn’t go their way. This coming Saturday, January 20th the league will hold a fundraiser at the Welcome Center in Newton from

10-1 p.m. The excitement is building so make plans now to get those little ones signed up. The final sign up day is January 27, 2017.