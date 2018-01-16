Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.-Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade was held on Monday, January 15, 2018. Pictured here are members of Love Fellowship Worship Center, Cathedral of Restoration, New Jerusalem, Bon Weir COGIC, Believers New Life Ministries, Restoration Temple of Deliverance, Rigmaiden, Antioch in Newton and Merryville, New Life Changers Christian Center and King’s Chapel.

The parade ended at United Christian Fellowship in Newton, Texas.