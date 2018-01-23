NVFD Donates to Championship Ring Fund

The Newton Eagle Athletic Booster Club received a donation of $3,019 from the Newton Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, January 19, 2018. The money was raised selling ribeye sandwiches and burgers to help buy the Newton Eagles their championship rings. Melanie Smith, along with her sister, Karen Landrum are shown presenting Athletic Club Booster President, Bobby Bean with the donation. Thank you again for going the extra mile to help make dreams come true.