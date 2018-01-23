The Newton County News Makes An Important Road Trip

Corky and Nikki Wiindham traveled to Lackland AFB in San Antonio with Mary Morris to celebrate the graduation of their youngest son, Luke Windham from Air Force Basic Military Training. Luke played the base drum in his band flight, 321 TRS/FLT B111 known as the Warhogs. The events surrounding graduation began on Thursday, January 11th and lasted through the weekend.

He is now starting his A1 schooling for Security Forces in Lackland as well. We are beyond proud of Luke for making these steps toward his future, and are so excited to see all that he will accomplish. Congratulations Luke Windham and thank you for serving. Pictured is Corky, Nikki, Luke and Mary with their copy of the Newton County News.