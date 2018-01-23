Wintry Weather Brings Snowy Fun to Newton County

Frosty the snowman paid a visit this past week. Gary and Stacy Williams’ home is in Devil’s Pocket just south of Trout Creek community. They received a nice heavy blanket of snow. The snow in Newton County was so remarkable. With temperatures not getting above 30 degrees for several days, everyone really enjoyed the snowfall from Tuesday, January 16th. The snowflakes were some of the biggest we had ever seen in the city of Newton. It was so beautiful coming down. Pictures just didn’t do it justice. Thanks for sharing Frosty with us guys!