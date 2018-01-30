DPS Reports Fatality on FM 363

On Monday evening, January 22nd around 10 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one vehicle crash on FM 363 in Newton County. The crash was located around three miles N.W. of Bon Wier. The preliminary reports indicated that a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound at an unsafe speed and traveled off the road, rolled over and struck a tree. The driver, 33 year old Krista Denise Trammell of Newton was pronounced deceased by JP Connie Smith at the scene. Trammell was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation and there are no further details to be released.