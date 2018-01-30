Foster Announces Candidacy for Newton County Judge

My name is Raquel Foster and I would like to announce my candidacy for Newton County Judge in the November 2018 General Election.

I was born and raised in Galveston, Texas but Newton County has been my home for the past 21 years. During this time my husband and I have raised five sons in the Belgrade Community in Bon Wier, Texas. Three of our sons as well as my husband are graduates of Newton I.S.D. We currently have one son who is in the sixth grade and another son who is in the eleventh grade.

My husband Bryan and I have been married for 23 years. We met while attending college at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. We have owned and operated businesses in Newton County for close to two decades. It has always been my heart’s desire to serve people. I have done this throughout my life of being a resident of this county in the following ways:

Licensed Minister; Member of United Christian Fellowship Church in Newton, Texas; Youth Minister; Sunday School Teacher and Praise and Worship Leader.

