Arrest Made in Newton County for Illegal Gambling

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Kirbyville man for allegedly keeping a gambling place and aggravated promotion of gambling. The preliminary information indicates that special agents with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Newton County Sheriff”s Office conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged gambling rooms in Newton County. As a result of the investigation, David Sivoravong, age 55 of Kirbyville was arrested for both misdemeanor charges. Sivoravong was transported to the Newton County Jail by special agents. The Texas DPS reports this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.