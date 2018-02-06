Miss Mardi Gras Queens Announced

The Miss Mardi Gras Pageant was held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Newton Elementary School Auditorium. This particular pageant is about vibrant color and the festive spirit of Mardi Gras. The winners in each category are Baby Tot – Christalynn Foxworth; Tiny Tot – Bexley Loisteen Ozan; Petite Miss – Zorie Jackson; Little Miss – Henleigh Ann McClelland; Junior Miss – Emersyn Claire Potgieter; Young Miss – Marley Kay Howard; Teen Miss – Kinley Shillings; Miss Mardi Gras 2018 – Kelsey Payne; and Miss Mardi Gras Raffle Ticket Winner – Kimber Smith. Congratulations to all those that participated and helped support the Newton Volunteer Fire Department.