It was a cold and wet day, but the NHS Anglers still had six teams brave the weather to compete in the SETX High School Fishing Tournament on Saturday, February 34d. Several NHS Angler teams weighed in fish.

Logan Wray and Ryan Gilley had a total of 12.52 pounds which earned them 32nd place and put them in the money. Katelyn Elliott had a total of 4.45 pounds and Justin Booth and Medallion Vosti had a total of 2.33. Good job, NHS Anglers!