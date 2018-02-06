Wreck on Hwy. 190 East Destroys Two Vehicles But Drivers Uninjured

Thursday night at around 6:41 p.m. a 2015 Kia Optima driven by 48 year old, Robert Shannon Woods was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 190. Woods was about to turn into a private driveway when a 2004 Grand Marquis, driven by 31 year old Krystle Ann McCann was driving at an unsafe speed and hit the back of Woods turning him around completely. Woods had a passenger but surprisingly none of the people involved in the accident were injured seriously. McCann was given citations for driving at an unsafe speed, no driver’s license, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. According to the Newton City Police Department there is no further information at this time. Pictured is the Kia Optima driven by Woods.