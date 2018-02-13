Man Extracted from Car with “Jaws” in a Creek Bed near Burkeville

On Monday night the Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 87 in Newton County. The crash occurred near County Road 2065. The initial reports are that a Nissan Pathfinder was driving north on 87 when he entered a curve at an unsafe speed and lost control. The vehicle rolled over and landed upside down in a creek bed. After about an hour, the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department was able to extract the man from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life. DPS reports that the driver was later identified as 48 year old Victor Gattoni of Beaumont. He was transported to Christus Jasper Memorial and his injuries did not appear to be life threatening. Thanks to BVFD for all you do to help our community.