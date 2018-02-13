Tank Fire in Deweyville – Lightning Probable Cause of Fire

On Wednesday, February 7, 2018 around 3:30 p.m. Deweyville Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a oil storage facility in the Hartburg Community in south Newton County. Deweyville Fire Chief, Mark McCall told us that nine tanks burned but eight tanks exploded. Highway 87 was shut down due to the fire for several hours. Fire departments from all over the area responded to the blaze. Deputies from Newton and Orange Counties along with State Troopers were assisting to reroute traffic away from the scene. According to Sheriff Rowles, Highway 87 was re-opened after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Thankfully no injuries were reported. Deweyville Fire Chief McCall said that a thunderstorm came through the area and it was believed that a lightning strike hit a tank and started the blaze. Special thanks to the City of Orange Fire Department for providing foam to extinguish the fire. Thanks go out to Trout Creek, Orange County, Vidor, Mauriceville, Little Cypress, and Earnhurst Fire Departments for their assistance during the fire.