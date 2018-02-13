White Announces Candidacy for Newton County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Hi, my name is Phillip A. White. I am the son of former Commissioner, Anderson White. I am running for Newton County Commissioner, Precinct 2.

I finished high school at Burkeville in 1973 and enrolled at Lamar University to pursue a degree in drafting. Three years later, I hired on at DuPont chemical plant in Orange, Texas. In 1985, I was promoted to Production Supervisor where I was supervisor for 32 years. During that time, I managed eight different crews. I served as maintenance coordinator, the lead fire captain and Operations Chief on the Emergency Response Team for over 25 years. Over my career, I’ve learned how to manage high performance crews, hot to set and achieve short and long-term goals. I was responsible for the safety of employees and environmental stewardship. We always utilized cost controlling tactics to operate within the budget.

With my successful leadership skills and the resources that are available to me, I have no doubt that I will represent you and the county very well. I am aware of some of the issues our county faces and look forward to working with county officials to resolve them. I will work very diligently to attract industry into our county as well as seek government assistance to start programs to train and promote young people so more of them will become productive citizens.

See more in this week’s NCN.