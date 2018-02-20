Library Receives 100 New Children’s Books

The Newton County Public Library was chosen with the recommendation of the Texas State Librarian, Mr. Mark Smith to receive a gift of 100 children’s books. These books range from pre-kindergarten through early readers. The books were a donation from the Brownstone Book Fund. It is a private foundation in New York City interested in fostering early reading, a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.

