Sumrall’s Successful Scramble

The Calf Scramble was held February 14, 2018 at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Young people from 4-H and FFA competed for certificates to purchase a breeding animal to show at next year’s San Antonio Stock Show. Throughout the year they complete reports over specific topics such as: animal selection, animal care, nutrition, etc.

Our very own Gabriel Sumrall of Newton, Texas, was one of the many who caught a calf during the calf scramble. Sumrall has been a member of the Newton County 4-H for the past eleven years. Sumrall’s future plan is to attend Texas A&M University Corpus Christi to study Mechanical Engineering to become a Prosthetic Mechanic.

Sumrall plans on purchasing a Reg Angus Heifer with his certificate. His favorite thing about this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is the Calf Scramble. Way to go Gabe!