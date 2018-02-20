The March Primary is on its Way!

A political forum was held on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Howard Civic Center. The event was hosted by the Ad Valorem Divas as a fundraiser for their “Relay For Life” team. Each of the candidates were allowed time to introduce themselves and share some of the vision they each have for the offices they are running for. The forum was informative and helpful in getting to know the candidates and hear important information that will help voters in the process. Each of the candidates were asked questions posed by the audience but directed at all of the candidates. No specific candidate could be singled out. The candidates were each given a minute or two to respond on how they could best do the job at hand or what their solution might be in certain situations. The Newton County Correctional Facility was a hot topic for discussion and one that is fairly complicated. Many ideas were thrown around from reopening a jail to an incubation plant for chickens. That subject certainly creates discussion. The evening was well attended and considered a success.

The Ad Valorem Divas had prepared a delicious meal for those who attended. Thank you Divas for providing a format to hear from our candidates in the upcoming Primary Election on March 6th. Early voting begins February 20 – March 2. Remember freedom isn’t free. Exercise your right to vote.