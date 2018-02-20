Wellspring Gives Back

Wellspring Credit Union – Newton – is a proud supporter of Newton High School Project Safe Graduation. Project Graduation is an effort to provide a safe and substance free party environment for the graduating seniors of Newton High School.

Students are able to celebrate their achievements in a truly safe environment. Wellspring Credit Union will hold it’s annual meeting on March 29th and celebrates 60 years of serving Orange County and now Newton County residents. More information about the event can be obtained at our local branch or on our website.

Pictured are Loan Officer, Lisa Leger, Donna Meek with Project Graduation, and Branch Manager/Loan Officer, Ethel Marchard.