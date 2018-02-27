All District Basketball Players Announced

By Dickie Dickson

In a hard fought game last Tuesday night, the Newton Eagles lost to the Coldspring Oakhurst Trojans 76-70 at Shands Coliseum on the cam- pus of Angelina College. Josh Fowler claimed the high point man distinction with 24 points for the Eagles, trailed by seniors Noah Williams and La’Kendrick Adams each with 11 points. Sophomore Valdarion Fowler chipped in 10 with Tamauzia Brown contributing 8 pts. 2017-2018 BOYS BASKETBALL FIRST TEAM ALL DISTRICT- Corbin Foster, Josh Foster, Tamauzia Brown SECOND TEAM ALL DISTRICT: Noah Williams, Valdarion Fowler.