AND THE RAIN CAME DOWN…

Torrential rainfall brought 9 inches in the city of Newton as reported by Shane Couey of the City of Newton, from Wednesday, February 21st to Sunday the 25th. Total rainfall for the month of February is 14 inches.

Reports issued to us from Toledo Bend Project Operation state that Toledo Bend Reservoir is not a flood control reservoir and can experience significant rises in elevation in a short time span, as much as one to two feet in a 24 to 36-hour period. For updates on specific river gauges go to www.sratx.org.

