Bringing Home The Gold
The NHS Special Olympics team attended the Unified Basketball tournament in Lumberton, Texas this weekend and brought home the Gold! They won all their games in the tournament. The Unified Games are incredibly meaningful because the athletes play along side their athletic peers from school. Congratulations guys!
Posted in Top Stories
