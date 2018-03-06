Family and Friends Honor the Life of Kaylie Caswell

A former student of NISD and a former resident of Newton was in a tragic accident on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 around 4 p.m. According to DPS State Trooper, Stephanie Davis, the incident occurred in north Jasper County. Texas DPS reports indicate that a 2018 Peterbuilt truck loaded with lumber was traveling southbound on US 96. A 2002 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling westbound on FM 1007. The driver of the Chevrolet approached the intersection and was struck by the 18-wheeler. Family members stated that a possible blind spot was potentially the cause for Caswell to pull out into the intersection, however they were unsure. Nineteen year old Kaylie Caswell of Brookeland was the driver of the passenger car. Caswell was life-flighted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where she passed away early Thursday morning. The driver of the truck was 60-year-old Michael Eugene Jordan of Corrigan, Texas. Jordan was not injured in the crash.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 where family and friends gathered to remember Kaylie. She had been working at the Boot Barn and Tia Juanita’s in Jasper and had many friends due to her loving and outgoing personality. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time.