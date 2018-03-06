Varsity Boys Baseball Celebrate Tournament Wins

The Newton Eagles Varsity Baseball Team had a tremendous weekend. They won all three games in the tournament. On Thursday, the Eagles faced off with Kountze and won 18-2. The Eagles were led by Drew Marshall on the mound who pitched a complete game and only gave up 3 hits. The Eagles were led offensively by Nate Williams, who went 3-4, Kyle Adams, who was 2-4 with 2 RBI’s, Noah Williams 1-22 2 RBI’s, Drew Marshall 2-4 2 RBI’s, Caleb Colon 1-3, 2 RBI’s and Jacob Fowler 1-2, 2 RBI’s.

Friday they played the PNG Indians and defeated a very tough team playing strong until the end. The final score was 9-7.

Finally Saturday they faced off with Sabine Pass and defeated them 24-9. The Eagles outscored their opponents by a total of 51-18 over the weekend. Well done guys, keep it up!