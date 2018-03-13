Good News – Sheriff’s Office Recovers More Stolen Property

In last week’s issue the Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding David Adam Doyle and he is now in custody. They had received word that David Adam Doyle, age 25, of Starks, Louisiana was in possession of a stolen Jeep from Newton County. Louisiana law enforcement was notified and the Jeep was located in Doyle’s hometown of Starks, Louisiana by Calcasieu Parish Deputies. Warrants for his arrest were issued by Judge Dana Ashmore of Deweyville.

Officers in Orange County arrested Doyle on an unrelated charge and when he was released on March 7, 2018, Sheriff Rowles arrested him on Newton County charges. Newton, Jasper, and Tyler Counties, along with Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes are all working on a multi-agency investigation. At this point a Jeep, 70 HP Mahindra 4-WD Tractor, wood splitter, and a 90 HP Cab and Air McCormick Tractor have been recovered. All of the above agencies are still investigating this case. Doyle remains in the Newton County Jail but also has warrants in the above counties and parishes.