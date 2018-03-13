JNEC Donates to Newton County Public Library

Newton County Public Library applied for and received grant money from Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up Program. The grant money will help defray costs of professional entertainment and prizes for the children participating in the library’s annual summer reading program. Pictured are Library Director, Stephanie Ducote, Children’s Librarian, Melba Inman and JNEC Representative, Patsy Lewis.

The donation will help provide great summer fun for lots of little children. If you are interested in helping with the summer program, call 379-8300 for more information.