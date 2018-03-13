Official Totals for March 6th Primary Election

These totals are provided by the Newton County Clerk’s Office.

Newton County Judge

Kenneth Weeks (R) – 821; Bobby Fillyaw (R) – 471; Ricky Holmes (R) – 104; Incumbent Paul Price (R) – 181; Racquel Foster (D) – 494.

Newton County Commissioner Precinct 2

Phillip A. White – 294; James A. “Red” Watson – 107.

Newton County Commissioner Precinct 4

Wesley Gene Thompson – 269; Jay P. “Butch” Brown – 53.

District Judge 1-A

Delinda Gibbs Walker – 866; Dennis “Dan” Horn – 553.

Candidates that ran unopposed in the Republican Primary

Criminal District Attorney Courtney Tracy Ponthier – 1136; District Clerk Bree Allen – 1270; County Clerk Sandra “Kay Kay” Duckworth – 1296; County Treasurer Ginger Siau – 1239; Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Mike Greer – 531; Republican County Chair Pam Wright – 1225.

Candidates that ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Connie Smith – 125; Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Brenda Smith – 281; Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Dana Ashmore – 76.